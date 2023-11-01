The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -3.5 228.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents went over 228.5 combined points in 54 of 82 games last season.

The average number of points in Utah's matchups last season was 235.1, which is 6.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Utah compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

Utah won 18 of the 35 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (51.4%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Jazz had a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of their games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jazz's implied win probability is 59.2%.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

The Jazz did a better job covering the spread in road games (26-15-0) than they did in home games (22-19-0) last year.

The Jazz eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). On the road, they hit the over in 28 of 41 games (68.3%).

Last season the 117.1 points per game the Jazz put up were only 4.1 more than the Grizzlies conceded (113).

When Utah scored more than 113 points, it was 39-15 versus the spread and 33-21 overall.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Grizzlies 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 39-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-12 33-21 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 31-7 118 Points Allowed (PG) 113 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 24-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 21-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

