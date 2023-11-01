The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -3.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah and its opponents went over 228.5 combined points in 54 of 82 games last season.
  • The average number of points in Utah's matchups last season was 235.1, which is 6.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Utah compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Utah won 18 of the 35 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (51.4%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Jazz had a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of their games).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Jazz's implied win probability is 59.2%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • The Jazz did a better job covering the spread in road games (26-15-0) than they did in home games (22-19-0) last year.
  • The Jazz eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). On the road, they hit the over in 28 of 41 games (68.3%).
  • Last season the 117.1 points per game the Jazz put up were only 4.1 more than the Grizzlies conceded (113).
  • When Utah scored more than 113 points, it was 39-15 versus the spread and 33-21 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Grizzlies
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
39-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-12
33-21
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 31-7
118
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
24-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
21-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.