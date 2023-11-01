Ahead of a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4), the Utah Jazz (1-3) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Delta Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ochai Agbaji SG Questionable Knee 2.3 1.3 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Concussion), Santi Aldama: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.