The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot 47.3% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

Utah had a 28-25 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Jazz finished fifth.

Last year, the Jazz scored 117.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 113.0 the Grizzlies allowed.

When Utah scored more than 113.0 points last season, it went 33-21.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Jazz scored 1.8 more points per game (118.0) than they did away from home (116.2).

Utah ceded 116.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 119.1 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Jazz fared better at home last year, making 14.0 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Jazz Injuries