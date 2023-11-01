How to Watch the Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz shot 47.3% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- Utah had a 28-25 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies ranked second in rebounding in the NBA. The Jazz finished fifth.
- Last year, the Jazz scored 117.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 113.0 the Grizzlies allowed.
- When Utah scored more than 113.0 points last season, it went 33-21.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, the Jazz scored 1.8 more points per game (118.0) than they did away from home (116.2).
- Utah ceded 116.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 119.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Jazz fared better at home last year, making 14.0 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ochai Agbaji
|Questionable
|Knee
