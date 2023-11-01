The Utah Jazz, with Jordan Clarkson, face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Clarkson posted four points and six assists in a 110-102 loss against the Nuggets.

Now let's break down Clarkson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per game last season, 21st in the league in that category.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.4.

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 35 20 9 6 2 1 0 1/8/2023 28 17 2 3 2 0 2 10/31/2022 33 11 7 7 2 0 0 10/29/2022 33 21 3 6 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.