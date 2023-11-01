The Utah Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Horton-Tucker posted 16 points and eight assists in a 110-102 loss versus the Nuggets.

Let's look at Horton-Tucker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113 points per contest last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the league.

The Grizzlies conceded 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the NBA).

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 32 15 7 7 2 2 0 10/31/2022 20 13 5 2 1 0 0 10/29/2022 10 1 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.