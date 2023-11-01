Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz, who are 7-14 in the 2023-24 season, next match up against the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Clippers H 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Thunder A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Knicks H 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Trail Blazers A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kings A 10:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Nets H 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cavaliers A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Pistons A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Raptors A 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 26 Spurs A 8:00 PM

Utah's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Delta Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC
  • Favorite: Los Angeles -7.5
  • Total: 225.5 points

Top Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Clarkson 17 17.8 3.3 4.9 0.8 0.1 41.4% (110-266) 31.6% (31-98)
John Collins 21 14.2 8.4 0.9 0.6 0.8 47.7% (114-239) 39.5% (30-76)
Collin Sexton 21 12.3 2.6 3.3 0.4 0.2 44.3% (85-192) 33.3% (23-69)
Keyonte George 21 10.3 3.3 5.2 0.5 0.1 33.8% (68-201) 29.9% (32-107)
Talen Horton-Tucker 21 9.3 2.9 4.3 0.9 0.4 38.0% (73-192) 33.3% (27-81)

