Walker Kessler could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kessler, in his most recent game, had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Kessler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per game last season, 11th in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies allowed 44.4 rebounds per game last season, 21st in the NBA in that category.

The Grizzlies allowed 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies conceded 13 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Walker Kessler vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 33 10 14 0 0 3 0 1/8/2023 23 10 11 1 0 6 0

