Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 2?
Can we expect Adam Larsson scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Larsson has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
