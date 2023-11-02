In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Dumoulin scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Dumoulin has no points on the power play.

Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

