Collin Sexton and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be facing the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Sexton tallied 23 points and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 133-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we look at Sexton's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic gave up 114 points per game last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last year, allowing 42 per game.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Collin Sexton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 24 18 3 3 2 0 0

