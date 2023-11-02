For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Devin Shore a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Shore has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

