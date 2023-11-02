The Seattle Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen among them, play the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Tolvanen has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 15:24 on the ice per game.

Tolvanen has a goal in one of his 10 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tolvanen has a point in four games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

Tolvanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

