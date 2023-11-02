Will Jaden Schwartz light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

Schwartz has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

Schwartz's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

