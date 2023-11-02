Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will play the Nashville Predators at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. There are prop bets for McCann available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jared McCann vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 17:11 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in five of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McCann has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

McCann has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

McCann's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McCann has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McCann Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 7 Points 3 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

