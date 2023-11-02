The Utah Jazz (2-3), on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Delta Center, go up against the Orlando Magic (2-2). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-1.5) 222.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-1) 222 -112 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Magic Additional Info

Jazz vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic had a -210 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They put up 111.4 points per game, 26th in the league, and gave up 114 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the NBA) and allowed 118 (24th in the league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 228.5 points per game last season, six more points than the point total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams put up 232 combined points per game last season, 9.5 more than the total for this matchup.

Orlando went 45-36-0 ATS last season.

Utah put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

Jazz and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +12500 - Magic +35000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.