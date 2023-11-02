The Utah Jazz (0-1) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSFL.

Jazz vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSFL

Jazz Players to Watch

Per game, Lauri Markkanen put up points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists last year. He also delivered 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers last season were 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He drained 44.4% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Walker Kessler put up 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. He also sank 72.0% of his shots from the field.

John Collins' numbers last season were 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 triples.

Last season, Kelly Olynyk recorded 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He drained 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero collected 20.0 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 boards.

Franz Wagner's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Markelle Fultz posted 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Cole Anthony posted 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Jazz vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Magic 117.1 Points Avg. 111.4 118.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 47.3% Field Goal % 47.0% 35.3% Three Point % 34.6%

