Jazz vs. Magic Injury Report Today - November 2
The Utah Jazz's (2-3) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Thursday, November 2 game against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at Delta Center. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET.
The Jazz's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies. In the Jazz's win, Collin Sexton led the way with 23 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ochai Agbaji
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|2.3
|1.3
|0.7
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Rest)
Jazz vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-1.5
|222.5
