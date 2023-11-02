The Utah Jazz's (2-3) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Thursday, November 2 game against the Orlando Magic (2-2) at Delta Center. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies. In the Jazz's win, Collin Sexton led the way with 23 points (adding three rebounds and six assists).

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ochai Agbaji SG Questionable Knee 2.3 1.3 0.7

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Rest)

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSFL

Jazz vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 222.5

