John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates will match up versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Collins, in his previous game (November 1 win against the Grizzlies), posted 16 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, conceding 114 points per game.

The Magic allowed 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

The Magic gave up 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the NBA).

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Magic were 25th in the NBA in that category.

John Collins vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 20 12 7 3 0 0 1 11/30/2022 17 6 7 0 0 1 2 10/21/2022 36 23 13 0 3 1 3

