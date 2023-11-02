The Utah Jazz, with Jordan Clarkson, face the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Clarkson posted 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 133-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Below, we break down Clarkson's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

Over 5.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA last year, allowing 114 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Magic allowed 13 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 35 23 12 1 1 0 1

