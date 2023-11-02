Jordan Eberle will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

In one of 10 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Eberle has tallied point in two of 10 games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 10 contests this season, Eberle has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Eberle goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 26 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 3 Points 3 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.