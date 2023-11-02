Should you bet on Justin Schultz to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Schultz stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Schultz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Schultz has no points on the power play.

Schultz's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

