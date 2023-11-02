How to Watch the Kraken vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (off a win in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will clash on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Check out the Kraken-Predators matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs Predators Additional Info
Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/12/2023
|Predators
|Kraken
|3-0 NAS
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 33 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 27th in league action in goals against.
- The Kraken rank 23rd in the NHL with 24 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|10
|2
|6
|8
|2
|4
|0%
|Vince Dunn
|10
|1
|7
|8
|5
|5
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|10
|4
|4
|8
|2
|5
|64.7%
|Jared McCann
|10
|5
|2
|7
|2
|0
|54.5%
|Kailer Yamamoto
|10
|2
|2
|4
|1
|4
|50%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 26 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 25 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.
- Defensively, the Predators have given up 24 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|9
|1
|7
|8
|7
|4
|0%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|9
|4
|3
|7
|2
|10
|54.2%
|Roman Josi
|9
|1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|-
|Thomas Novak
|9
|4
|2
|6
|6
|11
|42.9%
|Colton Sissons
|9
|5
|0
|5
|2
|2
|49.6%
