The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2) and Nashville Predators (4-5) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.

Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Kraken 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-125)

Kraken (-125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have gone 2-2-4 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 3-5-2.

In the four games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

In the four games this season the Kraken recorded just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Seattle finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.

In the one game when Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal, it lost in overtime to register one point.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Seattle is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 0-3-1.

Team Stats Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 27th 2.4 Goals Scored 2.78 22nd 22nd 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.6 19th 24th 32.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 7th 25% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 18th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 68.97% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.