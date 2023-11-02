Vince Dunn and Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to watch when the Seattle Kraken play the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Favorite: Kraken (-125)

Total: 6

TV: ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn has been a major player for Seattle this season, collecting eight points in 10 games.

Jaden Schwartz has four goals and four assists, equaling eight points (0.8 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted two goals and six assists for Seattle.

In five games, Joey Daccord 's record is 2-1-2. He has conceded 15 goals (2.88 goals against average) and has racked up 156 saves.

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is among the top options on offense for Nashville, with eight points this season, as he has put up one goal and seven assists in nine games.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted seven total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and three assists.

This season, Nashville's Thomas Novak has six points (four goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a record of 0-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 6 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 39 saves and an .867 save percentage, 59th in the league.

Kraken vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 27th 2.4 Goals Scored 2.78 22nd 22nd 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.6 19th 23rd 32.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 8th 25% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 18th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 68.97% 30th

