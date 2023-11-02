The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their most recent game.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-120) Predators (+100) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, and lost.

Seattle has not played a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In three games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Kraken vs Predators Additional Info

Kraken vs. Predators Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 24 (23rd) Goals 25 (21st) 33 (27th) Goals Allowed 26 (11th) 7 (12th) Power Play Goals 8 (8th) 6 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (24th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken are ranked 23rd in the league with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

The Kraken rank 27th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in NHL play.

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -9 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.