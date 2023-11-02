Kraken vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators were defeated by the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their most recent game.
Kraken vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-120)
|Predators (+100)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, and lost.
- Seattle has not played a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Kraken have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In three games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
Kraken vs Predators Additional Info
Kraken vs. Predators Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|24 (23rd)
|Goals
|25 (21st)
|33 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|26 (11th)
|7 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (8th)
|6 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (24th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken are ranked 23rd in the league with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- The Kraken rank 27th in total goals against, giving up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in NHL play.
- They're ranked 26th in the league with a -9 goal differential .
