For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Oliver Bjorkstrand a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

Bjorkstrand has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

