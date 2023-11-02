Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Horton-Tucker put up nine points and seven assists in a 133-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Magic

  • Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)
  • Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)
  • Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

  • The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 114 points per game.
  • On the boards, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per contest last season, seventh in the league in that category.
  • Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the league.
  • The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
3/9/2023 30 23 1 8 2 0 1
1/13/2023 16 7 2 2 1 0 0

