Should you bet on Vince Dunn to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

Dunn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Dunn averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.