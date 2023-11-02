Walker Kessler and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 133-109 win over the Grizzlies, Kessler totaled four points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Kessler, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Kessler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last season made the Magic the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 42 boards per contest.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

The Magic conceded 13 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Walker Kessler vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 32 13 10 3 0 3 0 1/13/2023 27 13 9 0 0 7 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.