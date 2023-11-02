For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Will Borgen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 26 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.1 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

