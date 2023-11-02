Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators meet at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Gourde's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Yanni Gourde vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Gourde has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in three of 10 games this season, Gourde has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Gourde has had an assist in one of 10 games this year.

Gourde has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 10 Games 4 3 Points 2 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

