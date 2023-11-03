High school football competition in Ada County, Idaho is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Owyhee High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 3

5:30 PM MT on November 3 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett High School at Bishop Kelly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

7:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Meridian Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

7:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eagle High School