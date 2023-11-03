Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Ada County, Idaho is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Owyhee High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eagle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Eagle, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.