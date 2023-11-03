If you live in Bannock County, Idaho and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bannock County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Owyhee High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 3

5:30 PM MT on November 3 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandpoint High School at Pocatello High School