Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Bingham County, Idaho this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Aberdeen High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Dayton, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snake River High School at Homedale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Homedale, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
