Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Bonneville County, Idaho this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bonneville County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Skyview High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3

7:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Ammon, ID

Ammon, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Twin Falls High School