Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Bonneville County, Idaho this week.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Skyview High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Ammon, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
