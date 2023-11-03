Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Franklin County, Idaho this week, we've got the information.
Franklin County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Aberdeen High School at West Side High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Dayton, ID
- Conference: South East Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
