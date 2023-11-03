We have 2023 high school football competition in Jerome County, Idaho this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Gooding County
  • Caribou County
  • Bear Lake County
  • Twin Falls County
  • Madison County
  • Washington County
  • Franklin County
  • Bannock County
  • Bonner County
  • Cassia County

    • Jerome County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Valley High School at Butte County Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 8:15 PM MT on November 3
    • Location: Pocatello, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.