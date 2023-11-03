If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Kootenai County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rocky Mountain High School at Coeur d'Alene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
    • Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Timberlake High School at Sugar-Salem High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Rexburg, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

