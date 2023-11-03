Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Kootenai County, Idaho, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Rocky Mountain High School at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Timberlake High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timberlake High School at Sugar-Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 4
- Location: Sugar City, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
