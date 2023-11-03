Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lewis County, Idaho, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Lewis County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Grace High School at Kamiah High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Kamiah, ID
