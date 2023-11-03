Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Twin Falls County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Twin Falls County, Idaho? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Twin Falls County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Skyline High School at Twin Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Twin Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weiser High School at Kimberly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Kimberly, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
