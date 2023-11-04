Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos go head to head at 10:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Bulldogs. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (-2.5) Toss Up (54.5) Fresno State 33, Boise State 22

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos are 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

Boise State has a 1-1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Five of the Broncos' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

Boise State games this season have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 1.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs are 3-4-0 this year.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Fresno State has an ATS record of 2-4.

There have been three Bulldogs games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 4.6 more than the average point total for Fresno State games this season.

Broncos vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 33.6 20.6 36.3 18.5 31.0 22.8 Boise State 30.0 27.9 31.3 17.5 28.8 38.3

