The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in an MWC battle.

On offense, Fresno State ranks 58th in the FBS with 402.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (341.4 yards allowed per contest). With 30 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boise State ranks 57th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 88th, giving up 27.9 points per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Boise State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

Boise State Fresno State 427.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.6 (66th) 388.8 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.4 (36th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.9 (116th) 232.3 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.8 (15th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,110 yards on 82-of-155 passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 260 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty's team-high 921 rushing yards have come on 157 carries, with 11 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 396 receiving yards (49.5 per game) on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has registered 39 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 788 (98.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has five touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 22 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 228 yards (28.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has thrown for 1,938 yards (242.3 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 68.1% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Malik Sherrod has racked up 488 yards on 88 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 81 times for 324 yards (40.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 565 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Jalen Moss has put up a 489-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 64 targets.

Jaelen Gill's 36 receptions are good enough for 377 yards and five touchdowns.

