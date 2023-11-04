A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) and the Boise State Broncos (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. Boise State matchup.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-3) 55 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-3) 54.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Boise State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Fresno State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.