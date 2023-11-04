Boise State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) and the Boise State Broncos (4-4) clash on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. Boise State matchup.
Boise State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Boise State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-3)
|55
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-3)
|54.5
|-154
|+128
Boise State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Boise State has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.
- The Broncos have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Fresno State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
