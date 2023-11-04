The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) host the Boise State Broncos (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. Boise State is a 2.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 55.

From an offensive standpoint, Fresno State ranks 59th in the FBS with 402.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (341.4 yards allowed per contest). Boise State ranks 42nd with 427.4 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 85th with 388.8 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fresno State vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fresno State -2.5 -115 -105 55 -110 -110 -150 +125

Boise State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Broncos are accumulating 439 yards per game (-21-worst in college football) and allowing 314 (34th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Broncos are 60th in college football (32.3 per game). On the flip side they are 85th in points allowed (21.7).

Boise State is -28-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (194.7), and -57-worst in passing yards allowed (256.3).

The Broncos are 15th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (244.3), and third-best in rushing yards conceded (57.7).

The Broncos have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Boise State has gone over the total twice.

Week 10 MWC Betting Trends

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State is 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in five of Boise State's seven games with a set total.

Boise State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Boise State has not won as an underdog of +125 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,110 yards (138.8 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 260 yards (32.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 157 times for 921 yards (115.1 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 396 receiving yards (49.5 per game) on 30 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 788 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 228 reciving yards (28.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ahmed Hassanein leads the team with six sacks, and also has seven TFL and 27 tackles.

Marco Notarainni is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 51 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks.

A'Marion McCoy leads the team with one interception, while also recording 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

