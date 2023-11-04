For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brian Dumoulin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

