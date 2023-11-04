Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 4?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brian Dumoulin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
- Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.
- Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 37 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.6 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
