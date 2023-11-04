Collin Sexton NBA Player Preview vs. the Timberwolves - November 4
Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Below we will break down Sexton's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-122)
Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.
- The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.
- In terms of three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.3 makes per game.
Collin Sexton vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/8/2023
|31
|22
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1/16/2023
|26
|19
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|19
|11
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
