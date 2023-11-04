Eeli Tolvanen will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Calgary Flames play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Prop bets for Tolvanen in that upcoming Kraken-Flames matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:26 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of 11 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 11 games this season, Tolvanen has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 11 games this year, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 37 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 11 Games 3 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.