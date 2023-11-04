MWC opponents will do battle when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-1) face the Boise State Broncos (4-4) at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field in Fresno, California. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Fresno State vs. Boise State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 33, Boise State 22

Fresno State 33, Boise State 22 Fresno State has gone 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs have a 3-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

This season, Boise State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Broncos have been at least a +115 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-2.5)



Fresno State (-2.5) In seven Fresno State games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

So far in 2023 Boise State has two wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. Boise State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) This season, four of Fresno State's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

This season, five of Boise State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.6 points per game, 9.1 points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 51.5 48.8 Implied Total AVG 31.1 36.7 27 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 54.8 56 Implied Total AVG 31.3 30.3 32 ATS Record 2-4-1 2-1-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 1-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.