The college football lineup in Week 10 is sure to please. The matchups include the Boise State Broncos playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, a must-watch for fans in Idaho.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Nottingham Field

Nottingham Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Holt Arena

Holt Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!