The college football lineup in Week 10 is sure to please. The matchups include the Boise State Broncos playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, a must-watch for fans in Idaho.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Nottingham Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Holt Arena
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)

