Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football lineup in Week 10 is sure to please. The matchups include the Boise State Broncos playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field, a must-watch for fans in Idaho.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Holt Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Boise State Broncos at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-2.5)
