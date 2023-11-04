This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Idaho County, Idaho. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Washington County
  • Bingham County
  • Twin Falls County
  • Gem County
  • Lewis County
  • Caribou County
  • Bonner County
  • Bonneville County
  • Ada County
  • Franklin County

    • Idaho County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Grangeville High School at Declo High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 4
    • Location: Declo, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.